Indian-Amerian Naureen Hassan becomes the First Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the New York Fed

Indian Amerian Naureen Hassan has been appointed as the First Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. In its statement, the bank said that the appointment effective March 15, was approved by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The New York Federal Reserve is the strongest of the twelve regional Federal Reserve Banks for the Central Banking System in the United States.

As first Vice President, Naureen will be the bank’s second-ranking officer as well as an alternate voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee.

Naureen is a 25 year veteran of the financial services industry. Naureen has served as Chief Digital Officer of Wealth Management at Morgan Stanley. Before that, she was at Charles Schwab Corporation as Executive Vice President of Investor Services, Segments, and Platforms.

Naureen’s parents immigrated to the US from Kerala. Her father, Javad K. Hassan, is a prominent technology leader based in the US. He was a former senior executive at IBM and former president of Global Inter Connect Systems. Javad K. Hassan is the founder and chairman of NeST Group, a global conglomerate of more than 25 companies spread across several continents.