Ola electric releases first look of its upcoming electric scooter….

The electric two-wheeler that was promised by Ola Electric will hit the market by the middle of this year. Ola Electric has released the official pictures as part of the launch of this vehicle. The pictures suggest that Ola’s electric scooter will be similar in design to the Dutch company Etergo, which was acquired by Ola last year.

The Ola electric scooter is designed in a very simple design. In addition to the single side swingarm, telescopic fork suspension at the front, and disc brakes at the front for safety, the Ola scooter has been slightly redesigned from the Etergo scooter. Pictures of the matte black scooter have now been released.

The range and strength of the Ola scooter has not yet been revealed. However, the Etergo scooter, a subsidiary of Ola, was given a range of 240 km. Therefore, the range is expected to be similar to that of a scooter. The Etergo scooter is capable of accelerating from zero to 45 km/h in 45 seconds.

Ola has also set up a plant in Tamil Nadu with a capacity of 20 lakh units per annum to manufacture electric scooters. It is reported that vehicles to Asia, Europe and Latin American countries will be manufactured here. Ola also plans to increase the construction capacity to one crore per annum by 2022. If it materializes, the production will be in two seconds as an electric scooter.

Ola’s e-scooter also has competitors in India. The main competitors will be Ather 450X, TVS iqube and Bajaj Chetak. However, there are indications that the vehicle may be offered to consumers at a lower price than these. The scooter is expected to hit the market in a few months, paving the way for the electric vehicle revolution on the streets.