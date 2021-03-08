Rajasthan horror; woman raped by Sub Inspector for three days in police station

A 26-year-old woman was raped for three days by a sub-inspector of Rajasthan police. The crime happened at the compound of the police station, inside the room where the sub-inspector lived. The woman approached the station on March 2 to lodge a complaint against her husband.

“Back in 2018, she had filed a case of dowry harassment against her husband which was later settled. But now according to her, the woman’s husband wanted to give her divorce and she was not agreeing. The complainant had come to the police station and contacted the sub-inspector regarding lodging of a complaint in this matter,” Alwar Superintendent of Police told.

The woman stated that the officer and the second-officer-in-command at the police station jointly raped her for three days between March 2 and March 4. An FIR in the matter is lodged.

“After we came to know about the incident, an FIR was lodged on Sunday under section 376 (rape) IPC, and Singh was arrested. He is in police custody. A phone recording has also been presented by the woman, which has prima facie verified her accusations,” said Alwar SP.

He also said that suspension and other disciplinary action will be taken against the SHO. The woman’s statement will be recorded before a magistrate. A detailed probe into the matter is in progress.