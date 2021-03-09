Covid-19 Update: Active cases crosses 11,000 in Qatar

471 new coronavirus cases along with 313 new recoveries and 1 new death was reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. This was updated by the Ministry of Public Health. The newly diagnosed cases include 418 contacts of active cases and 53 travel related.

The total confirmed cases in the country has now reached at 167,888. The total recoveries now stand at 156,612. The death toll is at 264.

At present there are 110,12 active cases in the country. There are 87 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 651. 12 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and so 116 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

The ministry has conducted 10611 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. In this 5824 people were tested for the first time. Till now 159,1056 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country.