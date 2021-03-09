“I, being a Bengali, is an outsider and you people who are from Delhi are not outsiders?” : Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee has came down heavily on BJP. The TMC leader accused that some people who had sold their souls to outsiders are insulting the Nandigram movement by playing the communal card.

“Some people are saying that I am an outsider. I, being a Bengali, is an outsider and you people who are from Delhi are not outsiders?. If you don’t want me to file the nomination, I will not, but if you consider me your daughter then I will move ahead with filing my nomination,” said Mamata Banerjee while addressing booth-level TMC workers .

“I have heard some people are calling me an outsider in Nandigram. I am amazed. I was born and brought up in the neighbouring Birbhum district, and the person who is calling me an outsider was also not born here”, added Mamata Banerjee.