Pakistan is about to receive 45 million doses of ‘Indian-made’ vaccine under the United GAVI alliance, Federal Secretary National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination. This was informed by Aamir Ashraf Khawaja on Thursday to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Pakistan.

Gavi is a public-private corporation that aids in providing vaccines to developing countries, had contracted an agreement with Pakistan to contribute to the Covid-19 vaccine in September 2020. The arrival of the vaccine doses was expected earlier, by the first week of March but the dispatch got dallied.

Read more: 45 million ‘Made In India’ vaccine to reach Pakistan under United GAVI alliance

A total of 45 million doses of vaccine would be obtained under an agreement with GAVI and out of those, only 16 million was taken till June this year, said, Secretary Khawaja.

The vaccines that reach Pakistan is the first batch of Covishield, the vaccine produced by the Serum Institute Of India (SII).



“It is an Indian manufactured vaccine that would be administered to Pakistani nationals under the GAVI alliance that has been aiding developing and lower-income nations on the vaccine front,” Secretary Khawaja said.

CanSino, the vaccine developed in China has completed its phase-three trials in Pakistan with 75 per cent efficiency and a total of 18,000 people were vaccinated using the vaccine. Also, the China -vaccine cost USD 13 or around Pakistani Rs2,000 per person, news agency ANI reported, citing a report from The Express Tribune.