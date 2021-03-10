A snake with smiley marking on its body sold for rupees four and a half lakh. Watch the viral video

Social media is now filled with a snake with smiley markings on the body. You may be wondering how it has happened. The video has gone viral under the name Laughing Snake because it has so many smiley emojis on the body. Designer snake breeder Justin Kobylka designed the three yellow emojis on top of the white snake’s body.

Justin sold the snake for $ 6,000, or about four and a half million rupees. A recessive mutation that occurs naturally results in patterns like this, however, it is extremely rare to find a snake-like this in wild. “One in every 20 animals can have a smiley face on it,” Kobylka told. However, this was the first time in his 19 years of breeding snakes that he saw a snake with three smiles.