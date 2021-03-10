Two-week nationwide lockdown imposed

A two-week nationwide lockdown has been imposed in Mauritius. Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth has announced this. Only essential services will be operational from Wednesday, including the port, airport, hospital services and emergency relief. Supermarkets, bakeries, petrol stations and pharmacies will be open on an alphabetical rotation basis.

“We had no other choice but total containment in order to prevent the spread of the virus and protect the population. This containment became necessary after the appearance of four new local positive cases of Covid-19, bringing to 14 the number of local positive cases registered since March 5,” said Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.