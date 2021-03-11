Climbed in to ‘cool down’; 15-year-old boy found dead inside the freezer

Jose Edurado, a youngster is found dead inside the freezer in the west-central Brazilian city of Campo Grande. Cops in Brazil have ruled out any possibility of robbery, homicide or suicide in the teen’s death.

Cops after an extensive investigation into the matter think that he climbed into the freezer to’ cool down’ himself. Jose is believed to have gained access to his grandma’s house using a spare key she would leave hidden. He was found by his cousin Carlos Magno Goncalves Rodrigues, who went looking for the teen after he failed to show up for work.

“It was already smelling bad. I opened the freezer and found him there sitting in just his underpants” he told. However the actual cause of tragic death is still not determined. But officials point to a sudden illness, possibly resulting from the use of anabolic steroids, and asphyxiation.

But a number of chairs were found in the garden, suggesting that the teen was not alone before his death. A notebook computer and mobile phone was found on a table at the scene. Further probe is underway.