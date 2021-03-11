Indian football skipper Sunil Chhethri tests Covid positive

Indian football skipper Sunil Chhetri tests covid positive. He also informed that he is feeling “fine” and is recovering.

IChhetri said in a tweet from his official handle that he would soon be back on the football field. “In a not-so-happy update, I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. In better news, I feel fine as I continue my recovery from the virus and should be back on a football pitch soon” the tweet read. He also reminded everyone to take all the safety precautions.

Chhetri is India’s all-time top scorer. He was awarded the “Hero of the League” title in the 2017-18 ISL season and was also adjudged the “AIFF Player of the Year” for the year 2017 for his brilliant performances.

Chhetri was recently featured in the seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) where he played for Bengaluru FC. Chhetri was recently named in the 35-member list of probables for the forthcoming back-to-back international friendlies that India would be playing against Oman and UAE in Dubai on March 25 and 29 respectively.