PM Modi’s mother takes the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi has received the first dose of the Covid vaccine. The Prime Minister himself made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday. Modi also demanded that all those who are eligible should be encouraged to get vaccinated. “Happy to share that my mother has taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today. I urge everyone to help and motivate people around you who are eligible to take the vaccine,” PM Modi tweeted on Twitter.

The 99-year-old Heeraben Modi was vaccinated on Thursday as part of the country’s second phase of the Covid vaccination drive. The second phase of the vaccine is given to people over 60 years of age and patients over 45 years of age. Earlier, on March 1, the Prime Minister himself take the COVID vaccine.