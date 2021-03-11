Women’s entry in Sabarimala : Minister Kadakampilly Surendran conveys regret

Thiruvanathapuram : Minister Kadakampilly Surendran has conveyed regret over the women’s entry in Sabarimala and the related events in 2018. “Whatever be the decision of the extended bench of the Supreme cour,before which the case is being considered,any further decisions would be taken only after consulting with the devotees,”the minister said.

The minister has expressed his opinion after the candidates contesting for the assembly elections were announced publically by the CPIM.

“It was a bizzare incident in 2018. Everyone is disappointed on it. We are disheartened about the Supreme Court verdict and the related turmoil that took place. We have always maintained that further decisions would only be taken only after consulting with the devotees,whatever the Supreme court verdict may be.We have already decided to withdraw the cases charged against devotees during the troubled times.The message that such decisons manifest is this one message.”

Minister had earlier stated that Sabarimala is not the platform to prove activism.However he had to later support the party’s stand.Sabarimala protests caused severe backlash against the party in the subsequent elections with the Congress-lead United democratic front winning 19 seats out of 20 in the Parliament elections. With the assembly elections round the corner,the CPIM-lead Left Democratic Front hopes to win the trust of the devotees back.