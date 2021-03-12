Couple handcuff themselves in ultimate test of love for 3 months

Couples came up with a new strategy to maintain a relationship that is on the verge of separation. Car salesman Alexander Kudley and beautician Viktoria Pustovitova have gone viral on social media with their new decision. The two have been handcuffed their hands for three months. The couple’s new decision came after they were on the verge of separation after quarreling with each other.

Alexander said: “We are going for a record. There is a chain on us, and all the links are welded. The final link… is closed with the seal of the national register of records.”They have been living hand in hand for about a month now. Alexander says that despite the handcuff, the quarrel between them is no less. The two were now going viral after sharing their lives on Instagram.