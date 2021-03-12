Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate improves in Saudi Arabia

The number of recoveries from coronavirus infection has increased in Saudi Arabia. The recovery rate is at 97.6% and fatality rate is at 1.7% in the country. This was updated by the ministry of Health in the country.

Meanwhile, 360 new coronavirus cases were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours.. Of the new cases, 174 were recorded in Riyadh, 59 in the Eastern Province, 45 in Makkah, 17 in Madinah, 12 in the Northern Borders region, 7 in Hail, 7 in Asir, 6 in Jazan and 5 in Najran.

Also Read: Gulf country to remove travel ban: Announces date of resuming international flight services

367 recoveries along with 5 new deaths were also reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The overall infection tally has reached at 381,708. The total number of recoveries has increased to 372,217 . A total of 6,556 people have succumbed to the virus in the country so far.