District administration imposes lockdown in this city

The district administration has imposed a strict lockdown in Akola city in Maharashtra. The lockdown was imposed as the number of coronavirus cases surged in the city. The restrictions will come into effect at 8 PM on Friday. The restrictions will remain in place till Monday 8 PM. essential services will be allowed during the lockdown.

Earlier on Thursday, a strict lockdown was announced in Nagpur from March 15 to 21.The lockdown will be enforced in the Nagpur Police Commissionerate limits from March 15 to 21. Meanwhile, nigh curfew will remain in place in Pune 10 PM to 6 AM. Also, schools and colleges have been shut till March 31 to prevent gatherings.