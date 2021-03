A bus driver was killed and 38 others were injured as the bus rammed into a tree. The accident took place near Ratnapur village in Narora area in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The bus was travelling to Badaun from Delhi. The bus crashed into the tree as the driver tried to avoid a collision with a tanker coming from the opposite direction.

22 people were admitted to Aligarh Medical College. The others were admitted at the district hospital.