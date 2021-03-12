Gulf country busts drug trafficking gang

A gulf country has busted a drug trafficking racket. The Royal Oman Police has foiled an attempt to smuggled Khat into the country. The Royal Oman Police has also seized two boats used for this.

“Coast Guard police boats thwarted two smuggling operations in which 7,363 bags of khat on were onboard two smuggling boats off the shores of Mirbat and Taqah and legal procedures against them have been completed”, said a statement issued by the Royal Oman Police.