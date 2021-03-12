“India is becoming increasingly chained by authoritarian forces led by the RSS”: Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi accused that India is becoming increasingly chained by authoritarian forces led by the RSS. The Congress leader said this on Friday on the the 91st anniversary of the historic “Dandi March”.

“Gandhi ji’s Dandi March gave a bold message of freedom to the entire world. Today, as India is becoming increasingly chained by authoritarian forces led by the RSS, we must renew our individual commitment to collective freedom. Let us be guided by Gandhiji’s example and continue the march for freedom. Jai Hind!”, said Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier on Thursday the Congress leader has said that India is no longer a democratic country. “India is no longer a democratic country,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted along with a a news clip of a research project by Sweden-based Varieties of Democracy (V-Dem) Institute, which said that India’s status had been lowered from the “world’s largest democracy” to an “electoral autocracy” under the Narendra Modi government.