“Everybody can’t get a ticket. Only some will be candidates “: Dilip Ghosh

BJP West Bengal state president Dilip Ghosh has said that everybody will not get a party ticket to contest and will be candidates and others will have to work as per the responsibilities assigned to them only .

“West Bengal is important for the BJP not only because of our origin in the state as Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee was born here but also because the country’s security is linked with it. We have waited for long for an opportunity to come to power in the state. This is our mission and challenge,” said Dilip Ghosh in an interview given to PTI.

Also Read: ‘ We will appeal to not vote for BJP as they’ve robbed the entire country’

“India’s border with Bangladesh that West Bengal shares is the most unsafe in the country. The Centre has been able to bring peace in Kashmir and other disturbed areas but the eastern borders have turned into a transit point for terror elements to infiltrate into the country to create unrest,” he said.

“The BJP is getting strengthened in West Bengal with each passing day. People from other parties including the TMC are joining us. If we don’t take them, how will we grow? Everybody can’t get a ticket. Only some will be candidates and others will have to work as per the responsibilities assigned to them. No one is above the party,” he added.