Sri Lanka to ban Burqa and to shut more than 1000 Islamic schools in the country

Sri Lanka’s Minister for public security Sarath Weerasekera announced the ban on wearing the burqa in the country. Also, the government has decided to shut more than a thousand Islamic schools, the government minister added on Saturday. This action will ultimately disturb the country’s minority Muslim population.

Sarath Weerasekera said at a news conference he had contracted a paper on Friday for cabinet approval to ban the full-face covering worn by some Muslim women on “national security” grounds.

“In our early days, Muslim women and girls never wore the burqa,” he said. “It is a sign of religious extremism that came about recently. We are definitely going to ban it,” he added.

The majority-Buddhist nations have already banned the wearing of the burqa, temporarily in 2019 after the bombing of churches and hotels by Islamic militants that killed more than 250. After the incident, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, best known for holding decades-long insurgency in the north of the country as defense secretary, was elected president after promising a break on extremism.

Rajapaksa is alleged of unlimited rights abuses during the war, which are charges he denies.

Weerasekera said the government intends to ban more than a thousand madrassa Islamic schools, which according to him, were spurning the national education policy.

“Nobody can open a school and teach whatever you want to the children,” he added.

The government’s initiatives on burqas and schools are the aftermath of an order last year demanding the cremation of Covid-19 victims, which was against the beliefs of Muslims who bury their dead.