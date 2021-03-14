Covid-19 Update: 1610 new coronavirus cases reported in Oman

1610 new coronavirus cases were reported in Oman in the last 4 days. The Ministry of Health has updated this. 8 new deaths were also reported.

The recovery rate has reached at 93.1%. Till now 146,867 people were infected with the coronavirus infection in the country. In this 135,429 people were recovered. The death toll has reached at 1608. In the last 24 hours 52 people were admitted in the hospitals in Oman. At present there are 274 patients under medical treatment in Oman. In this 87 patients were in critical condition and are admitted in ICUs.