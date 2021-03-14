India Vs England T20I: India won by 7 wickets

In cricket, the hots India has won the second T20I match against England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India defeated England by 7 wickets.

Earlier India won the toss and elected to field. England has scored 164 runs by losing 6 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. Indian has overcome the target in 17.5 overs by losing 3 wickets.

India lost the first match of the series at the same venue. The series will also play a huge role in setting up Team India’s combination for the upcoming T20International World Cup which will be played in India later this year.