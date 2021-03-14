“Religious beliefs gets hurt by a non-veg pizza” ; Seeks Rs 1 crore compensation

A pure vegetarian woman in Ghaziabad was delivered a non-vegetarian pizza by an American restaurant and presently she reached the consumer court asking Rs 1 crore in compensation stating that she will have to endure severe and costly customs to overthrow “damage”.

According to a report, Deepali Tyagi has stated that she is a pure vegetarian because of her “religious beliefs, education, family traditions, own morals, and her best choice” and she ended up grabbing a bite of the meat pizza. On March 21, 2019, Deepali had put an order for a vegetarian pizza from the pizza outlet in Ghaziabad of Uttar Pradesh for the family after they observed and celebrated Holi during the day. The pizza was delivered late, and she neglected the lax and took a bite of the pizza without discerning it was non-veg.

After taking a bite, she realized the pizza had bits of meat rather than mushroom. Her lawyer Farhat Warsi told the consumer court that Deepali quickly called customer care and put a complaint on their total carelessness of delivering a pizza “non-veg pizza in a house of pure vegetarians”.A few days later, a manager from the pizza outlet contacted Deepali and agreed to serve pizzas to the whole family of the complainant free of cost.

Later, the complainant told him repeatedly that it is not a mere case of mistake as the company had damaged religious beliefs and practices and made permanent mental distress. She also said that presently she will have to do “several long and expensive rituals”, which will cost her lakhs of rupees during her whole life.