Security forces gunned down militant in an encounter

In Jammu and Kashmir, one terrorist was gunned down by security forces in an ongoing overnight encounter at Rawalpora area in South Kashmir’s Shopian district. The encounter had broken out last evening but due to darkness, the operation was suspended to avoid any collateral damage. One terrorist was killed when the operation resumed this morning. The identity of the slain terrorist is being ascertained.

“ShopianEncounterUpdate: 01 unidentified terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. Earlier on March 11, two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district.