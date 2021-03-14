Students expelled in Pakistan for proposing and hugging on campus.

A premier Pakistani university has expelled two students for hugging and proposing on campus. Earlier a video of the love affair and hug went viral on social media. A special disciplinary committee constituted by the University of Lahore met on Friday and called for the two students to appear but they failed to do so. The committee then decided to oust the boy and the girl and prohibited them from entering any of the campuses in the university.

According to the University of Lahore, the two students were involved in gross violation and flouting of university rules.“The students in question were summoned before the committee but failed to appear. Thus, in pursuance of Section 9 of the General Discipline and Code of Conduct on the Campus, the committee has decided to expel the two students for violating the varsity’s rules and regulations and serious infraction of the code of conduct. Furthermore, as per Section 16, they are debarred from entering the premises of University of Lahore and all its sub-campuses,” read said the statement from the University of Lahore.

The video of the proposal was immensely viral and it even was one of the top trends on social media last Thursday when the incident took place.The jovial footage shows the girl with her right knee bent on the ground, holding a bouquet of roses, proposing to the boy. The boy took the flowers and pulls the girl for a hug. Nearby students are seen supporting and hailing them.The university took notice of it then.

A social media user drew comparisons with a picture of Indian film legend Amitabh Bachchan from the movie “Mohabbatein” where he played the strict college principal who was against romance in college.”Presenting to you, the Principal of the University of Lahore,” was what the tweet read.Late prime minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto’s daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari stated the university action as “ridiculous”.Former Pakistani Cricketing legend Wasim Akram’s wife Shaniera Akram said in a tweet: “Apply all the rules you want but you can’t expel love! It’s in our hearts, it’s the best part about being young and it what makes life worth living! You learn more about love than you can ever learn at an institution.”