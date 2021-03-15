 Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate reached at 97.4% in Saudi Arabia

The recovery rate has reached at 97.4% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate is firm at 1.7%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia. More than 2.2 million people have been vaccinated in Saudi Arabia.

The overall infection tally has reached at 382,752 in the country. The total recoveries has reached at 372,926. The death toll has reached at 6573. At present there are 3253 people under medical treatment. in this 567 are admitted in ICUs.

Saudi Arabia on Sunday reported 348 new cases of COVID-19, with 179 of these in the Riyadh region. Makkah had 52 cases, the Eastern Province had 44 and Qassim had 13. Jazan and Baha reported four cases each. More than 14.3 million PCR tests have been carried out in the Kingdom since the beginning of the pandemic, with 34,731 conducted in the past 24 hours.