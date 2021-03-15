March 15, 1877: Today marks the 144th anniversary of the first international cricket match

March 15 this day will be a rememberable day in cricket history. The first international match in history took place on the same day 144 years ago. It was exactly 144 years ago, in 1877, that Australia hosted England in the first-ever Test match at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, a venue that has hosted oodles of memorable competitions. It is noteworthy that after three consecutive days of competition, Australia, led by Dave Gregory, won the match by 45 runs.

Charles Bannerman, the opening batsman for Australia in the match, became the first person to score an international run and also became the first centurion as he went on to hit 165 runs. He was eventually retired hurt after having spent 285 minutes out in the middle. England’s Alfred Shaw bowled the first-ever delivery in the longest format. He scalped 3 wickets in the first innings. But Shaw wasn’t the first to scalp a Test wicket. Allen Hill, who dismissed opener Nat Thomson, registered the first-ever wicket in the longest format.