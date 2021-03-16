Delhi ; “World’s most polluted capital city for 3 years consecutively”, Report

According to IQAir, a Swiss organization that estimates air quality levels based on the concentration of lung-damaging airborne particles known as PM2.5, New Delhi continues the world’s most polluted capital for the third consecutive year in 2020. India stayed home to 35 of the world’s 50 most contaminated cities, according to IQAir’s 2020 World Air Quality Report, which collected data for 106 nations. The conclusions were based on the country’s yearly average of particulate subject PM2.5, airborne particles with less than 2.5 microns in diameter. Extended vulnerability to PM2.5 can guide to deadly conditions, including cancer and cardiac difficulties.

In 2020, New Delhi’s normal annual concentration of PM2.5 in a cubic meter of air was 84.1, the study reported, more than twice the level of Beijing, which equated 37.5 during the year, getting it the 14th most contaminated city in the world. Air pollution caused an expected 54,000 premature deaths in New Delhi in 2020, according to the latest research by Greenpeace Southeast Asia Analysis and IQAir.Notwithstanding any 11% decrease in the annual percentage of PM2.5 levels because of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown restraints inflicted last year, India began as the world’s third most polluted country after Bangladesh and Pakistan.” Air pollution in India is still dangerously high,” the report said.

In 2020, South Asia endured some of the world’s worst air quality in history, it said. Last year, 20 million residents of Delhi, who inhaled some of the cleanest air on record in summer months due to the lockdown barriers, fought with toxic air in winter, after a sharp increase in farm fire events in the neighboring state of Punjab. As the burning of harvest stubble climaxed, Delhi’s PM2.5 levels equated 144 micrograms per cubic meter in November and 157 micrograms per cubic meter in December, topping the World Health Organisation’s annual exposure guideline by over 14 times, it said.