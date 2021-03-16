‘Kama Gizmos’ ; India’s first legal sexual wellness shop opened…

Sex and sexuality is a forbidden topic in our society. It’s that one thing that most humans act, but communicating about it in public still seems ashamed. Notwithstanding the cover of humiliation and mystery around this rarely-talked-about concern, visits to porn websites saw a 95% increase in India during the first stage of the lockdown. The sale of sex toys in India witnessed a 65% rise post lockdown phase. Yet, despite the increasing demand, only a handful of the digital stores and shadowy shops sell sex toys and wellness goods. All that is placed to change now because one shop in Goa has broken the ban to become India’s first legal sex toy shop cum wellness products store and attempted to do what no one else has created before.

Kama Gizmos, which has launched last month, has become India’s first official brick-and-mortar sex shop. The store which is located along with the Calangute stretch markets a wide variety of sex toys, unique condoms, sprays, gels, vibrators, and taps to harnesses, packers, and more. The shop is created well brightened and looks more like a medical store. There is definitely no nudity and no vulgarity of any kind shown. Some of the store’s bestsellers include BDSM sets, marshmallow-flavored, glow-in-the-dark and vegan condoms, cock rings, vibrators, and role play costumes.

Nirav Mehta, the co-founder of the shop said, ”We have purposely not made it flashy or like a dark underground dungeon, which is how most shops like this abroad are. We have modeled it like a medical store, while all our certificates are on the wall. We do this to avoid any political backlash.”

Distinctly, it’s because of India’s stringent lewdness rules in India that have created it almost difficult for lawful sex shops to function. “This law is in the grey space, but essentially, you can sell any [sex] product as long as it is not obscene. We purposely chose toys and products with packaging that did not have nudity or show women in a demeaning manner, so it does not violate any obscenity laws,” said Mehta.