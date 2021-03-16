Kim Jong Un’s sister warns US as the new US secretaries of state and defence begins visit

Kim Yo-jong,the powerful sister of North Korean leader, Kim Yo Jong, condemned ongoing military drills in South Korea and has warned the new U.S. administration against “causing a stink” if it wants peace, state media reported on Tuesday.

The timing of the statement is so that it came a day before America’s top diplomat and defence chief are due to arrive in Seoul for their initial talks with South Korean counterparts.“We take this opportunity to warn the new U.S. administration trying hard to give off powder smell in our land,” Kim said in a statement carried by state news agency KCNA. “If it wants to sleep in peace for coming four years, it had better refrain from causing a stink at its first step,”she also added.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are coming to Asia this week related foreign policy and also to engage in security talks with allies in Japan and South Korea.The timing of Kim’s comments seems is so that it would keep North Korea at the top of Blinken and Austin’s agenda when they come to Seoul, said Ramon Pacheco Pardo, a Korea expert at King’s College London.“Until now, the discussion was focusing on The Quad, dealing with China and the North Korea policy review,now Kim’s statement will be central to discussions,he remarked.”

North Korea has so far rejeceted appeals from the United States to engage in talks, the White House said on an official release on Monday.Supreme leader Kim Jong Un had met with Trump thrice and hadexchanged a series of letters.Later,the nuclear-armed state ended talks and said it would not engage in further dialogues unless the United States drops its hostile policies. Biden’s team has been said to be reviewing the North Korea policy, which it expects to end soon.