UAE announces Covid rule for Ramadan period

The authorities in UAE has announced new rules for Ramadan period. The e National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has announced the new Covid-19 safety rules.

As per the new rules, special prayers offered during the holy month will be hosted in mosques across the country. The maximum duration of the Taraweeh and Isha prayer that precedes it has been capped at 30 minutes.

The NCEMA has also urged to avoid family and friends gatherings, especially during Iftar and avoid distributing and exchanging meals between homes and families. NCEMA has also banned all Iftar tents. Also Iftar meals will be not be allowed inside the mosques.