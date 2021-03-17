Biden to formulate Korean policy; Kim Yo-jong warns not to “cause a stink”

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s influential sister has cautioned the US not to “cause a stink”, as President Joe Biden equips to place out his Korean policy. In comments on media, Kim Yo-jong scrutinized the US and South Korea for carrying joint military operations. Her remarks come a day before top US officials are expected to reach Seoul. The US government has stated it has been striving for weeks to make a diplomatic connection with North Korea. Pyongyang has yet to recognize that President Biden is presently in office. The two countries persist at loggerheads over the North’s nuclear and ballistic missile plans.

Kim Yo-jong said: “A word of advice to the new administration of the United States that is struggling to spread the smell of gunpowder on our land from across the ocean.”If it wants to sleep in peace for [the] coming four years, it had better refrain from causing a stink at its first step.”She reiterated her country’s opposition to the joint military exercises – which North Korea describes as preparations for invasion – saying: “The South Korean government yet again chose the ‘March of War’, the ‘March of Crisis’.”

Kim Yo-jong is the younger sister of Kim Jong-un and the only one of his siblings recognized as a tight and powerful associate. Many of us in Seoul have been anticipating this. North Korea normally responds when South Korea and the US give out joint military exercises. Sometimes that is in the form of a missile test. On other events, such as this one, it reacts to the so-called “war games” with a series of fiery statements. Kim Yo-jong has been her brother’s favored attack dog for a while and this comment is no exception. She points at two targets in her comments: the collective drills and the visit to Seoul by the US secretary of state and the defense chief.

It allows Washington and Seoul to understand Pyongyang is viewing and listening, despite not reacting to the recent back-channel efforts by the White House. Kim Yo-jong didn’t embellish on specifically what North Korea would do if it didn’t desire what it learned during these meetings. But she is stating – you have been notified. North Korea’s nuclear ambitions are assumed to be raised on the agenda during this week’s visits to South Korea and Japan by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin. Mr. Biden has already declared a policy analysis on North Korea, which is foreseen to be uncovered next month.

During the election drive, he termed Mr. Kim “a thug” and said North Korean nuclear conquest had to appear before US and UN economic consents could be reclined. Relationships between the US and North Korea plunged in 2017 when the North examined long-range missiles capable of beating American cities. Tensions relaxed as President Donald Trump solicited to generate a personal affinity with Mr. Kim. But much-trumpeted conferences – including pinnacles in Singapore and Vietnam – left to annihilate the impasse over nuclear disablement and consents.