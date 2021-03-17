Swiss group says New Delhi is the most polluted capital in the world.

IQAir, a Swiss group that measures quality of air levels based on the concentration of lung-damaging airborne particles known as PM2.5 has selected New Delhi was the world’s most polluted capital for the third straight year in 2020.Around 35 of the world’s 50 most polluted cities are in India according to IQAir’s 2020 World Air Quality Report. They collected data for 106 countries.

The reports and the final studies were based on the country’s annual average of particulate matter PM2.5 and airborne particles with less than 2.5 microns in diameter. Prolonged xposure to particulate matter PM2.5 can cause to fatal diseases like cancer and create cardiac issues.Beijing, a vastly polluted city averaged 37.5 during the 2020 while New Delhi’s average annual concentration of PM2.5 in a cubic meter of air stood at 84.1.

Air pollution caused an estimated 54,000 premature fatalities in the country by a recent study by Greenpeace Southeast Asia Analysis and IQAir.Delhi’s PM2.5 levels averaged 144 micrograms per cubic metre in November and 157 micrograms per cubic metre in December far higher than the annual exposure guideline by World Health Organisation’s.It was higher than14 times.This could be attributed to the burning of crop stubble.

Read more – Netflix’s New 299 Mobile Plan In India with HD Streaming Service

There was a 11% reduction in the annual average of PM2.5 levels due to nationwide coronavirus lockdown implemented in India last year.Despite that, India came as the world’s third most polluted country after Bangladesh and Pakistan. During last year Delhi’s 20 million inhabitants, had breathed in some of the purest air on record in summer months due to the lockdown induced in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.