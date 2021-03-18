Amazon prime video ventures into film production with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’

Amazon Prime Video is entering into the film production industry with Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Ram Sethu’. The film is being produced by Amazon-Prime in association with Cape Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, and Laika Productions. The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma. The film also stars Nushrat Bharucha and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Akshay Kumar had released the first look of the film on Diwali last year. It is reported that the film will be released in theaters and on Amazon Prime. “At Amazon Prime Video, every decision we take is from a customer-first perspective. Stories that are entrenched in Indian soil have often found an audience not only in India but across the world, and we are delighted to further take a step into co-producing by collaborating with a film that highlights our Indian heritage,” Vijay Subramanium, director and head, content, Amazon Prime Video India, said in a statement.