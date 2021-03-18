“New haircut for Tiger.3” ; Katrina Kaif shortens her long wavy curls

After binding Phone Bhoot, Katrina Kaif has begun shooting for her succeeding film Tiger 3. The actress will reprise her character of Zoya opposite Salman Khan’s Tiger. Katrina has got a brand-new haircut for her part in Tiger 3 and she shared it on Instagram.

The actress shared her picture, displaying off her wavy hairs. She captioned the photo as, “New day. New haircut. New film,” with a tiger emoji. Both Salman and Katrina have been detected on various occasions at the Yash Raj Films, who are supporting the film. Earlier, the film’s team performed a conventional puja at the office of Yash Raj Films in Mumbai. Apart from Salman and Katrina, the puja was also chaperoned by Emraan Hashmi, who is performing as the antagonist in the film. Tiger 3’s director, Maneesh Sharma, was also present at the puja.

Salman reprises his major role of RAW agent in Tiger 3. Katrina Kaif will also reappear in the role of his wife and ISI agent Zoya. The film’s funds are stated to be about Rs 350 crore.