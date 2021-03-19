Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate declines in Saudi Arabia

The recovery rate from Covid-19 has declined to 97.3% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate is firm at 1.7%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country.

Meanwhile, 391 new coronavirus cases along with 263 recoveries and 5 new deaths were reported in the country. Of the new cases, 159 were recorded in Riyadh, 69 in the Eastern Province, 66 in Makkah, 16 in the Northern Borders region, 12 in Hail, 10 in Asir, 11 in Madinah, 6 in Tabuk, 6 in Jazan and 4 in Najran.

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 384,271. The total recoveries now stand at 373864. The death toll is at 6596. At present there are 3811 people in medical treatment. In this 574 are in critical condition and are admitted in ICUs.