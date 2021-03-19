Italian luxury brand sells old telephone cord for Rs 1.5 lakh

Landlines have become extinct with the advent of mobile phones. The spiraling cord (spiraling code) attached to the old landline phone is now becoming a trendy ornament. The spiraling code is sold online for Rs 1.5 lakh. The Italian luxury brand Bottega Veneta has introduced a necklace and earrings that look very similar to the old telephone cord we have seen in previous landlines.

Diet Prada, a popular Instagram page, has brought this interesting thing to the attention of the cyber world. Diet Prada’s Instagram post is viral, with a Bottega Veneta necklace priced at USD 2,000 (Rs 1,45,189) and coiled telephone cords worth USD 5 (Rs 362) to show the difference. “Bottega is the new Vetements (sic),” they captioned the post. After Diet Prada shared the post on their page, it instantly went viral and managed to garner more than 65k likes.