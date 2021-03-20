Commodity Market: Gold prices surges marginally

The price of gold has remained firm in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures settled flat at Rs.45,008 per 10 gram. On a weekly basis, gold was up Rs.250 per 10 gram. Silver futures on MCX settled at Rs.67,453 per kg. Gold prices in India remain Rs.11,000 lower from August highs of Rs.56,200.

In the Kerala market, price of sovereign gold was up by Rs.120 for 8 gram. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs.33,800 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs. 4225 higher by Rs.15. Gold has reached Rs.34,400 per 8 gram on March 1.

In the international market, the price of spot gold remained firm at US dollar 1,735.