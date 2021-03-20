World Happiness Report: Finland tops the list

Finland continues to be the happiest country in the world for the fourth year consecutive year despite the covid pandemic. Researchers point out that the measures taken to overcome the covid pandemic based on mutual trust had put Finland in the first place in the World Happiness Report released on Friday

Denmark ranks second in the UN happiness report. The top 10 countries are Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, Iceland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Luxembourg, New Zealand, and Austria. New Zealand is the only non-European country in the top ten list.

The US is in 19th position. India ranks 139th on the list. China fared better than last year. They moved to 84th place from 94th last year. Ranking of our other neighbours – Nepal (87), Bangladesh (101), Pakistan (105), Myanmar (126), and Sri Lanka (129).

The annual report is produced by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network. The ranking is based on gross domestic product per person, healthy life expectancy, and the opinions of residents. This year the surveys were done only in 149 countries.

Columbia University economist Jeffrey Sachs, one of the report’s co-authors, said that life satisfaction is reported to be highest in the social democracies of northern Europe. The government is seen to be credible and honest and people feel secure in such countries. The trust in each other is high. All these are the reason why the European countries rank top in the World happiness report.