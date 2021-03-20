Now, you can hire “Metro coaches” for celebrating birthdays & other events!!!

On Thursday, The Jaipur Metro stated that people can soon hire coaches to celebrate birthdays and different occasions. The initiative has been exerted to create additional revenue. The Jaipur Metro had also been hired for the filming and shooting of short advertisements beforehand.

According to an official statement issued on Thursday, the Jaipur Metro will charge Rs 5,000 for four hours and an extra 1,000 per additional hour. Likewise, for four coaches, the charges will be Rs 20,000 per four hours and an additional 5,000 per hour.

It also declared that, in association with an event management company, short-term advertisements through banners, stands and canopies have also been provided at metro stations.