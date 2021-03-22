“No quarantine for travellers from these countries”; Revised green list

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Department of Cultural Tourism (DCT) has updated the green list of nations to enter Abu Dhabi. Passengers from these countries will be excused from compulsory quarantine after arriving in Abu Dhabi. Must undergo PCR check at the airport. The Department of Cultural Tourism stated that the countries and regions included in the Green List will be periodically renewed on international developments concerning the current Covid situation. The list is subjected to strict health and safety standards to assure the well-being of the UAE community.

The list only applies to countries where travelers come in beyond citizenship. Countries included in the March 22 revised Green List:

Australia

Bhutan

Brunei

China

Greenland

Hong Kong Airport (SAR)

Iceland

Mauritius

Morocco

New Zealand

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

Abu Dhabi has been welcoming tourists since December 24 last year. PCR Negative Certificate is mandatory for those arriving in the country. The test result taken 96 hours ago should be provided. PCR inspection will be conducted at the airport. The proposal is to remain under self-monitoring until the result comes.More information about the Green List can be found at www.visitabudhabi.com. DCT Abu Dhabi will share information about the schedule and travel status.