17.27 lakh service medals ; Indian Army completes contract for 17 types of medals

The Army declared it has settled a contract for the acquisition of 17.27 lakh service medals of 17 various classes on Tuesday .“The procurement has allowed Army to satisfy all exceptional requirements of service medals in honor of soldiers who have served and are working in the Army,” the Army said.

The Hindu had published that the Department of Medals in the Defence Ministry, which is responsible for distributing original medals, had not given any medals since 2008 besides for gallantry and Distinguished Service medals bestowed by the President throughout investiture ceremonies.

Because of this, the personnel was compelled to buy duplicate medals from the regional markets. After this, the then Defence Minister late Manohar Parrikar had asked for a report on the matter and ordered actions to address the curtailment.