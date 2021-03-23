‘Stand collapsed during the National Kabaddi championship’ ; Over 100 injured

More than 100 viewers were wounded following a platform fallen during the 47th Junior National Kabaddi Championship in Telangana’s Suryapet on Monday. The mishap occurred at the SP Office areas in Suryapet where a huge crowd had assembled to view the inaugural ceremony of the 47th National Junior Kabaddi tournament.

Quickly, a stand on which many people were seated collapsed. A video of the incident shows people falling in a wave-like movement as the stand falls. The onlookers were helpless to move after the collapse and were quickly taken to hospital by ambulances and other vehicles.

The wounded have been moved to local hospitals. Of them, five or six experienced fractures. Two people who are critically injured at the moment have been moved to Hyderabad for specialized care. The fall was presumably due to the vulnerable structure built of wood and other supplies. However, the accurate reason for the accident would be recognized only after an inquiry, the police said.

Several injured after stand collapsing during National Kabaddi championship organised in Suryapet. Injured rushed to the hospital. The event was participated by around 1500 players from different states of India. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/LraXxuRnF1 — Aashish (@Ashi_IndiaToday) March 22, 2021

“We are monitoring the situation at both the gallery and at the hospital,” Suryapet District Superintendent of Police R Bhaskaran said. The sporting event was established by the Telangana Kabaddi Association in cooperation with the Kabaddi Association of Suryapet district and it was inaugurated today and is assumed to go on till March 25 at the SP Office grounds in Suryapet.

Three stands were constructed on the ground of Suryapet, each with a seating space of about 5000 people. The ground has a total seating capacity of about 15,000 observers. Over 1500 participants from 29 states are participating in the Kabaddi championship. For the first time, Sikkim is taking part in a national-level competition. The events are being conducted on artificial kabaddi mats in the league-cum-knock out format under floodlights on all four days.