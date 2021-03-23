State government bans processions

The Uttar Pradesh government issued Covid-19 guidelines to imposed in the state. The fresh guidelines were imposed just ahead of Holi festival. The government banned processions without prior permission. This decision was taken considering the Covid-19 situation in the state.

People above 60 years of age and children below 10 years of age and those people with comorbidities have been advised to stay at home and not participate in any kind of gatherings. Also people travelling to UP from states witnessing a surge in cases will have to undergo Covid test upon arrival.

Also Read: Ministry of Home Affairs issues new Covid-19 guidelines

All schools will remain closed in the state. Classes from 1 to 8 will remain suspended from March 24 to 31 for Holi vacation. All other educational institutions, including schools between Classes 9 and 12, and higher education institutions where examinations are not scheduled, will be closed from March 25 to 31.