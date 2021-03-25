Covid-19 Update: 6 new deaths reported in Oman

The Ministry of Health has updated the Covid-19 situation in Oman. The recovery rate has reached at 92%. Meanwhile, 733 new coronavirus cases along with 546 new recoveries and 6 new deaths were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours.

Till now 153,838 people were affected with coronavirus in the country. In this 140,766 people were recovered. The death toll is at 546.

In the last 24 hours, 89 people were admitted in hospitals in the country. At present there are 419 patients were admitted in hospitals. In this 128 are in critical condition are admitted in ICUs.