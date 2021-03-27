“Assembly election 2021 LIVE Updates”: 54.9% voted in Bengal till 2 pm

New Delhi: Following days of high-octane campaigns, the scene is ultimately established for the initial stage of the Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday. Between strong protection and strict coronavirus protocols, polling has begun in a total of 77 assembly constituencies (47 in Assam and 30 in Bengal). Balloting for 30 Vidhan Sabha seats of five districts Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Paschim Midnapore Part-I, and Purba Midnapore Part-I of West Bengal and Assam’s 47 Assembly constituencies will end at 6 PM. Prominently, the polling time has been increased by an hour in the aspect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sisir Adhikari, father of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, casts his vote at a polling booth in Contai, in the first phase of #WestBengalPolls pic.twitter.com/5P1gPLQsUQ — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021

The votes counting and result for the polls to the Bengal’s 294 Vidhan Sabha seats and 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly will be announced on May 2, 2021.37.06% and 40.73% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm, in the first phase of polling in Assam and West Bengal Assembly elections, respectively.

Following the administration of TMC block president, Ram Govind Das, and his wife poll gear was underway at three polling booths. “My arrival here created a problem for them to continue with their mischiefs so they attacked my car and thrashed my driver,” claimed Soumendu Adhikari, BJP leader.