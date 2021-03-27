Famous ‘Indian film actor, comedian & politician’ tests postive after being vaccinated

Days after taking the vaccine against novel coronavirus, Bollywood veteran actor Paresh Rawal, said that he has tested positive for Covid-19. On Friday, the 65-year-old ‘Hungama,’ actor shared the information in a tweet, asking those who reached in contact with him to also get examined.

“Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested,” Rawal shared on Twitter.

Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested. — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 26, 2021

Rawal had taken the first hit of the coronavirus vaccine beginning of this month. The actor used his social media accounts to share a picture of himself glaring at the victory sign at a vaccine center.

V for vaccines. ! Thanks to All the Doctors and Nurses and the front line Health care workers and The Scientists. ?Thanks @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/UC9BSWz0XF — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 9, 2021

“V for vaccines. ! Thanks to All the Doctors and Nurses and the front-line Health care workers and The Scientists. Thanks, @narendramodi,” the actor wrote with the image. Earlier this week, it was verified that Milind Soman also tested positive for the virus. This week, several Bollywood stars had tested positive for the fatal coronavirus. Rohit Saraf, Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Siddhant Chaturvedi had confirmed that they are moving into quarantine due to the Covid-19 diagnosis.