Police complaint filed against actor and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for ‘stealing brick’

The BJP has filed a complaint against Tamil actor and DMK leader Udayanidhi Stalin for theft. A complaint was lodged with the police alleging that bricks were stolen from the construction site of the Madurai AIIMS campus. Udayanidhi Stalin had displayed bricks at a public meeting at Vilathikulam in Thoothukudi, claiming that they had been brought from the AIIMS campus. The bricks were taken to mock the BJP’s development policy.

A video of Udhayanidhi Stalin showing the brick had gone viral on social media for the humor element which was attached to it. “I have brought AIIMS hospital with me,” Udhayanidhi Stalin said and then bent into his campaign vehicle and came up with brick out. Wielding the brick, he said, “Bricks were there in the allotted 250-acre land. I have got one with me. What has the BJP and AIADMK done in the last three years to construct the building?” Udayanidhi Stalin’s criticism of the ruling party for not completing the construction of the building was widely circulated on social media along with the picture highlighting the bricks. A BJP worker has lodged a complaint with the police against Udayanidhi Stalin alleging theft.