Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate improves in Saudi Arabia

The recovery rate has improved in Saudi Arabia. The recovery rate reached at 97.1%. The fatality rate is at 1.7%. The Ministry of Health has updated this.

Meanwhile, 531 new coronavirus cases along with 389 recoveries and 7 new deaths were reported in Saudi Arabia. Of the new cases, 221 were recorded in Riyadh, 105 in the Eastern Province, 99 in Makkah, 27 in Madinah, 14 in Asir, 13 in Hail, eight in Tabuk, six in Al-Jouf, five in Jazan, five in the Northern Borders region and four in Najran.

The overall infection tally has reached at 388,325. The total recoveries reached at 376,947. The death toll is at 6650. 4728 people are under medical treatment in the country. In this 638 people are admitted in ICUs.