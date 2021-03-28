‘Jumbo Momo’; Watch Delhi’s largest momos equivalent to 10 momos

Want to eat the biggest momo in India? Then you have to go straight to Delhi. Food blogger Akshit Gupta has introduced India’s largest momo on Instagram. The largest momo in India is made by Indy Momo, a shop in Patel Nagar, Delhi. Akshit Gupta introduces this momo on his Instagram page called bhukkadkhaneka.

The giant momo is as big as ten normal-sized momos. In the video posted by Akshit Gupta, she shows the Momo that comes with three types of side dips. This ‘giant’ momo is creating waves not just in the city but on the internet as well. Netizens were baffled by the size and also wanted to try it as well. “ohh bete,” one user said. Another one added, “Yahi parcel kar do.”